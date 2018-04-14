Although the star prefers to keep a low profile in her private life, Watson always makes her moments in the spotlight count. Whether it's a press appearance for an upcoming film, or she's standing up for Hollywood's anti-harassment campaign at the Oscars, she knows how to bring her A-game every time, taking standard trends like bold lipstick, bolder brows, and romantic hairstyles and making them look fresh and modern. Ahead, the five beauty looks Watson has mastered during her time as a red-carpet regular...