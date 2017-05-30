Emma Watson's Beauty Guru Swears By Boob Oil

Sorry Gwyneth, but Emma Watson is about to usurp you as Hollywood’s resident natural beauty icon. If there's anyone who can convince us of the magic of coconut-oil highlighters and organic mascaras, it's her. Not only does Watson sing the products' praises in interviews, but she also proves their longevity by tagging them in her @the_press_tour Instagram account. But Watson didn't magically transform into an organic, ethically-sourced, green beauty queen overnight. Her fairy godmother? Imelda Burke.
Don’t worry if you don’t recognize that name right away — you will soon enough. Burke is the UK-based guru behind Watson’s holistic beauty routine. According to Racked, the actress has been visiting Burke's London beauty shop, Content Beauty & Wellbeing, for years. Once the two green beauty lovers met, the rest was history and soon Burke was Watson's sustainable beauty Yoda. (Watson even called out Burke's natural beauty book The Nature of Beauty in her Into The Gloss feature earlier this year).
Advertisement
Lucky for us, Burke recently divulged all her favorite products to Racked in a list that was nearly as long as Watson's. Almost every single one was a Goopy recommendation (natch), but the highlight for us was definitely boob oil. Burke told Racked: “A cross between body oil and a health tracker, the Boobs' Essential Oil encourages you to massage your breasts daily, which makes you familiar with them so that you can mentally track any changes.”
It's a smart reminder — and the relaxing oil makes the process much more enjoyable. The blend includes sweet almond oil, sandalwood, myrrh, and frankincense — ingredients that make for a wonderful moisturizer and mood lifter, but could also help prevent some cancers, research suggests. At the very least, it does encourage women to regularly check themselves, which might be the best feature of all. No word yet on whether Watson swears by the boob oil too, but knowing her affinity for pube oil, it doesn't seem like a totally far off assumption.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement