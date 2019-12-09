Thigh-High Velvet Boots, A 400-Hour Dress & More Fashion Moments From Little Women’s Red Carpet

It’s not easy to walk through the MoMA and actually upstage the art, but if anybody was going to do it, it would be the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. The long-awaited film stars some of today’s most acclaimed actors—from Golden Globe winner Saoirse Ronan to Meryl Streep (no introduction necessary). And while we’re twiddling our thumbs waiting for the modern remake come December 25th, right now, it’s not the movie that we’re talking and Tweeting about: No, today all eyes are on the spectacular outfits the cast wore to celebrate this weekend’s New York City premiere.
Emma Watson, for one, stunned in a pair of thigh-high velvet boots and a Balenciaga gown. Up-and-comer Florence Pugh highlighted Pantone’s Color of the Year in a draped mini dress courtesy of Maison Valentino. Eliza Scanlen wore Khaite; Laura Dern wore Ralph Lauren; and tomboy Jo, or rather, Saoirse Ronan, cleaned up nicely in Gucci. The film’s director and writer, Greta Gerwig, wore an Oscar de la Renta gown that’s rumored to have taken over 400 hours to perfect — too bad it took a fraction of that time for Timothée Chalamet to photo bomb nearly every shot taken of it throughout the night (while wearing custom Alexander McQueen).
With all that being said, if Little Women’s even half as good as the red carpet looks we saw on Saturday night, we can surely expect a successful (and fashion-filled) award season ahead.