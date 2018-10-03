7 Celebrities Who Are All About The Bush

Tons of women on the internet right now are opening up about why they're putting down the razor or breaking up with their bikini waxer as they halt the ritual of removing their pubic hair. It's a conversation that plenty of female celebrities have weighed in on, too — from Amber Rose to Emma Watson. And they're pretty passionate about it: Rose started her own #BringBackTheBush revolution, and Solange Knowles went so far as to call Brazilian waxes an unnecessary "evil."
Of course, there's no right answer when it comes to pubes. If you prefer to be as hairless as a Sphynx cat, you do you. Want to make like the French and let it grow? That's cool, too. And if you fall in the latter group, know that you'll be in great company. Check out seven celebrities who embrace the bush, ahead.