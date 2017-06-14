What do Amber Rose, Emma Watson, and Seth Rogen have in common? Pubic hair, actually — and zero shame about it. But they're not the only ones. More and more celebrities are going on the record to state their below-the-belt grooming preferences — from Rose, who's out to start a #bringbackthebush revolution, to Solange Knowles, who called Brazilian waxes an unnecessary "evil."
Of course, there's no right answer when it comes to pubes. If you prefer to be hairless as a Sphynx cat, you do you. Want to make like the French and let it grow? That's cool, too. If you fall in the latter group, however, know there's a cast of celebrity members you'll be joining. See for yourself, ahead.