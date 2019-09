What Men & Women Really Think About Pubic Hair Will Surprise You

There's nothing wrong with taking it all off if that's what you're into. But there certainly is something wrong if you don't feel great after changing your pubic hair or you're doing it for someone else, and not yourself. Doctors agree that there's no real reason to do anything to pubic hair at all, adding that shaving could actually cause irritation. If you're looking for some tips on how to keep things smooth, we've got some pointers . And if you want to get a little whimsical, there are tools for that , too.