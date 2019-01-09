Unlike the kind you might see on middle-of-the-night infomercials, this body-hair wax doesn't require any heat or bulk order of popsicle sticks to use. In fact, it doesn't take much at all, aside from the strip itself and... well, some privacy helps. Since the strips come ready-to-use, all I had to do was peel off the plastic protective slip, smooth the wax-coated paper onto my leg in the direction of the hair growth (waxing rule #1), and pull in the opposite (waxing rule #2). I half expected Friends' Chandler and Joey to come barreling through the door at what I imagined would be bloodcurdling screams (see: "The One with the Morning After"), but that never happened. In one swift motion I gently, but quickly, tore off the strip to reveal a hair-free patch — and I didn't even scream a little bit.