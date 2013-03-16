Shaving is an art that — apparently — guys don’t enjoy any more than the ladies. And, it seems shopping for supplies isn't any easier for them than it is for us. Luckily, there’s a new grooming line that’s paving the way for convenient razor shopping for mankind.
Harry’s is the brainchild of good friends Andy Katz Mayfield and Jeff Raider. (You may recognize Jeff’s name from his other little business endeavor, Warby Parker.) The buddies became fascinated with the idea of providing guys with premium shaving supplies at a fair price. It’s as simple as that.
So, they came up with a shaving kit consisting of three blades, a handle, and a tube of shaving cream — enough to last a guy one full month of shaving satisfaction. The razors are crafted by German engineers to deliver a sharp, clean shave, and their custom shaving cream was blended together by some of the top chemists in the industry. The best part of this? Kit prices start as low as $15, and for each set of blades purchased, Harry's makes a donation to charitable organizations. (First up: The Mission Continues, a group that awards fellowships to veterans of recent wars.)
Right now, Harry's is sold exclusively online, but here's hoping that they'll soon expand. Perhaps maybe into a ladies' line? Our fingers are crossed.
