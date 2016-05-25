Skip navigation!
Laurie Espino
Hair
13 Products That Can Extend Your Hair's Longevity
May 25, 2016
Mind
The Snooze Button: Friend or Foe?
Jan 3, 2014
Skin Care
Alicia Keys & Kiehl's Collaborate, & It Is GOOD
Dec 30, 2013
Celebrity Beauty
Jessica Chastain Is Sexiness Personified In New YSL Campaign
Landing your first Vogue cover is big. No, huge. For many actors, gracing the iconic magazine's cover is enough of a professional achievement that a brief
by
Shopping
Spotted! 16 Bright Frames To Instantly Freshen Up Your Look
Once the calendar resets to January, if you're like us, you probably crave a little something unique to jump-start the New Year. After all, whether it's
by
Nails
Boring Holiday Afternoon? This Christmas-Tree Mani Is The Solution
The holidays rock. Winter vacation and family-bonding time are definitely winners in our book. But, what happens when the inevitable moment arrives and
by
Shopping
Back To Basics: 17 Lo-Fi Sneakers That Keep It Real
There's no doubt about it: 2013 was the Year of the Sneaker. Truly. From Isabel Marant's wedged Bekett sneaker that just wouldn't quit to super-fly (you
by
Celebrity Beauty
OITNB
's Latina Bombshell Spills
All
Her Secrets
Jackie Cruz is radiant as she laughs at a joke that her Orange Is The New Black costar Alysia Reiner just told. The Latina beauty, clad in a floral
by
Celebrity Style
Lily Collins Wears Couture On A Mechanical Bull — Totally Normal,...
For us plebeians, the mere idea of wearing anything couture — period — is already a fantasy, but sporting couture and trying anything more active
by
Fitness
16 Supermodel-Approved Workouts
It's easy to feel envious of supermodels, what with their washboard abs and perfectly toned gams. And, while some might attribute their physiques to a
by
Shopping
Second Time Around: 20 Consignment-Shop Finds Too Good To Pass Up
Nothing beats the thrill of scoring a killer fashion find — or, even better, finally bringing home that amazing coat you missed out on last season.
by
Designers
Got Tiny Wrists And Fingers? This New Jewelry Line Is Made For You
Despite the labels, one size definitely does not fit all when it comes to bracelets. And, those pretty little rings you picked up in the smallest
by
Playlists
Win Tickets To The Fun Fun Fun Fest (& A Free Little Boots Playlist)
Feeling music-festival withdrawal from this summer's onslaught? We've got your remedy right here. Arriving in Austin, Texas, this November, the Fun Fun
by
Trends
Double Trouble! 10 Midi Rings That Are Too Good To Pass Up
Once upon a time, a long time ago, we were restricted to sporting just one ring on our fingers. Yes, it seems like almost a lifetime ago, but back then
by
Trends
11 Yoga Pants And Workout Bottoms To Kick Your Gym Style Into Shape
Don't deny it: secretly we question people who treat the gym like a catwalk. And while we would never condone something like a full face of makeup while
by
Fragrance
11 Fresh New Scents Just In Time For Fall
Slowly, our beauty regimen has been shifting to adjust to fall's arrival. Adios, tinted moisturizer, hello foundation! Though we mourn the loss of our
by
Makeup
8 Killer Eyeliners To Jumpstart Your Fall Beauty Look
September is all about creating that exciting new look for fall. So, once our new clothes have been selected and a fresh shoe collection sits in our
by
Trends
12 Colorful Specs To Liven Up Your Look
Our love affair with accessories dates back to, well, before any of us can really recall. Since then, we've collected countless baubles, endless amounts
by
Trends
11 Dream-Ticket Graphic Tees To Elevate Your Casual Look
There's no doubt about it — we love getting primped and dressing to the nines. However, there are some days — and you know you have them, too! —
by
Trends
10 Lace Dresses That Are Neither Too Prim Nor Too Proper
The words "lady" and "lace" just always seem to flow together. Still, there are many ways to don the feminine fabric without looking frilly and
by
Trends
Life's Shades Of Gray That You
Won't
Mind
There are some things in life that are best left perfectly defined. Case in point: Is that raise coming or not? But, when it comes to one of fall's
by
Body
The Best Cures For All Types Of Sniffles, Sneezes, And Allergy Agony
There's no sugarcoating it: Sick days suck. When your schedule is jam-packed, and you're on the go-go-go, an unexpected cough or sneeze is the last
by
Makeup
Undereye Circles And Blemishes Don't Stand A Chance Against These...
We take all the proper precautions to prevent them: plenty of water, maintain a healthy diet, get enough sleep, and proper skin care maintenance. But,
by
Entertainment News
Lily Collins Knows We Adore Her Brows & Thinks It's Creepy/Cute
Lily Collins is puzzled — or a mixture of puzzled and amused. She can't quite figure out the fascination the fashion world has over a certain body
by
Hair
5 Smart Ways To Freshen Up Your Fringe
There's no denying it: Bangs totally stole the hair spotlight this year. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Nicole Richie to Rachel Zoe succumbed to
by
Hair
Calling All Curls: 6 Twisty 'Dos To Rock Right Now
In a world where women process, flatten, and keratin their way to straight hair, it's nice to see more and more ladies wise up to just how gorgeous a head
by
Skin Care
Estée Lauder Gives Out Free Samples And Penpals, Too
When our favorite products get a revamp, we tend to get nervous — what if it's not the same? — but, in the case of Estée Lauder's Advanced Night
by
Makeup
How To Make The Most Of Your Crazy-Gorgeous Freckles
No offense to girls with crystal-clear, flawless visages, but we're all about the freckle faces. There's just something so approachable, uniquely
by
Wellness
Egg Whites: Not As Healthy As We All Thought, Apparently
Eating healthy does not always translate into an easy and convenient lifestyle — quite the opposite actually. Time-consuming research, ingredient
by
Hair
Brighten Up: 5 Sun-Kissed Blonde Hairstyles To Inspire Your New 'Do
It's inevitable: Our hair goes through a slight makeover during the summer season. Exposure to the sun's long hours of shine will lighten our locks,
by
