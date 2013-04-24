In the past, a Monique Lhuillier wedding dress meant the ceremony and reception to follow were expected to be just as lavish (if not more!) than the dress itself. Now, Lhuillier is putting an end to this long-standing belief with the debut of her spring '14 collection at New York International Bridal Week.
The designer presented a range of dresses appropriate for all kinds of nuptials, from a City Hall date to a princess' royal affair — and everything in between. Through this collection, we can see that Lhuillier fully understands that even a spontaneous, will-o'-the-wisp bride wants a drop-dead-gorgeous frock for her special day. At a bride-to-be's disposal (given she can afford it): Tailored, sheath suits and highly embellished cocktail shifts for a more casual gathering, while masterpieces of silk, lace, taffeta, and tulle in cascading layers complete the roundup for those black-tie affairs. Check out the full collection, ahead.