The designer presented a range of dresses appropriate for all kinds of nuptials, from a City Hall date to a princess' royal affair — and everything in between. Through this collection, we can see that Lhuillier fully understands that even a spontaneous, will-o'-the-wisp bride wants a drop-dead-gorgeous frock for her special day. At a bride-to-be's disposal (given she can afford it): Tailored, sheath suits and highly embellished cocktail shifts for a more casual gathering, while masterpieces of silk, lace, taffeta, and tulle in cascading layers complete the roundup for those black-tie affairs. Check out the full collection, ahead.