Without fail, whenever we see a perfectly coiffed starlet glide down the red carpet, there's always one question in our head: How does she get her hair that shiny?!" One of life's great mysteries, it's something that super-stylist Orlando Pita has mastered the secret to achieving.
Pita has tousled the tresses of so many top models and A-list celebrities that his name has become almost synonymous with the red-carpet scene. Now, he's finally giving women everywhere the opportunity to score radiant, shiny hair of their own — sans the red carpet — with the launch of his first hair care line. The recently released Orlando Pita Argan Haircare Collection consists of three staple products — shampoo, conditioner, and hair treatment oil — each containing ingredients like Moroccan argan, avocado, coconut, and sweet almond oils. They leave hair feeling softer, and looking volts shinier — without that yucky, greasy scalp look.
The best piece of news, however, is that this new line is not limited to high-end boutiques and luxury salons: For a limited time you can find it at select Costco stores nationwide. A bold move for a superstar stylist like Pita, but we're sure women everywhere are thanking him for doing them a solid.
