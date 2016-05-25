13 Products That Can Extend Your Hair's Longevity

First of all, the brutal beauty truth: Split ends can't be made whole again. No matter what the brands promise you, when your strands start splitting the only true remedy is to give them a snip-snip. The secret to maintaining healthy hair — especially those longer locks — is nourishment and a little TLC.
Split ends occur because of environmental, chemical, and heat damage that your strands experience. These factors strip away moisture, causing the ends to crack and break. And while it's true that you can't "de-split" those hairs, you can improve the look and feel of your overall mane. To help you win the battle for healthy tresses, we've rounded up a few products that can pamper your hair back to looking healthy — and feeling great, too.
