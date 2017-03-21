The Embarrassing Beauty Habits We Always Do When We're Drunk

Life is like a flask of tequila — you never know what you're gonna do when it hits. You might decide it's a cool idea to FaceTime your sleeping parents from the middle of a mosh pit. Maybe you'll run after a stray cat and ruin your dress crawling under a parked car to pet him. You'll definitely declare someone in the bathroom line your new best friend.
And if you're into beauty, you just might loosen up enough to start doing things you'd never consider if you weren't under the influence, like sharing your makeup with the whole bar, or attempting a full Brazilian. We all have a weird habit, and we're getting real about ours, ahead.