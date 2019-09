Brace Yourself For The Most Painful 100 Layers Video Yet

Just when we think we're finally in the clear — no more freaky 100 layers videos! — a creative YouTuber pops out of the woodwork to deliver another. This time, it's quite possibly the most painful of them all. Liquid lipstick eyelashes , eyebrows — we thought everything had been covered . But silly us, we forgot about waxing ! Yes, Canadian vlogger Sean C. ( It’sYeBoi ) took on the task with his 100 Layers Of Wax Challenge Clearly, this man has never had a wax before, but go big or go home, right? With the help of his very patient sister, the two slapped on three jars' worth of hot wax to his lower leg. Just the first layer elicits a yelp from him, so you know it's going to be bad.