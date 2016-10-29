So rule No. 1 when going in for a brow wax? Stop using your retinol products seven days before your appointment, Dr. Fusco advises.



If you are unfortunate enough to experience this pain, Fusco recommends pressing a warm compress on your eyes to calm the skin. Then, cover it with some antibiotic ointment. "It's essentially an open wound," optometrist Mika Moy, OD, FAAO at University of California at Berkeley says. "So just like handling any open wound, do so carefully so you don't infect it. Wash your hands and add some antibiotic ointment on top."



This should help soothe your skin and alleviate the pain by the end of the day, both Dr. Moy and Dr. Fusco agree. However, if the pain continues, it's possible that the post-wax rawness is actually a burn. Continue using the antibiotic ointment, Dr. Fusco says, and then call up your physician for a healing cream to help with the pain and healing process.



Unfortunately for all you skin-care obsessives out there, this also means holding off on using normal face-care products that might irritate the area even more. "Face lotions might have something in it that isn't meant for non-intact skin, and that will burn," Fusco says. Wait for it all to heal up, avoid any extra sun (Victoria had to put thick, SPF 100 sunblock on her eyelids in Hawaii), and then go back to business as usual.