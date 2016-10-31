We Can't Stop Watching This Slo-Mo Waxing Session

If you think about it, waxing — although super-common — is pretty gross. You're getting hot wax poured on your body and your hair is being ripped out with the follicles. Yet watching the entire process in slow motion can be quite captivating. To wit: Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy, who host the web series The Slow Mo Guys, captured a waxing session at 28,000 fps (frames per second), Yahoo Beauty reported. The video documents a single strip ripping out the hair. It may make your stomach flip — but you won't be able to look away.
This isn't the first time a slo-mo beauty process caught our eye. We were recently mesmerized by the simple motion of women letting their hair down. And earlier this year, we were transfixed by a slowed-down, close-up video of eyebrow threading. There's something so spellbinding about the gnarly, intimate details of cosmetology.
Click the video above to watch, but be forewarned: It's nothing like your average waxing session.
