The hair flip? As if! That's so '90s. And #longhairdontcare is quickly becoming a tired hashtag. Luckily, as Teen Vogue points out, there's a new mane move taking over Instagram: the #bundrop.It's exactly what it sounds like: Girls are twisting their long (like, really long) hair into a bun, then pulling out the pin and letting the hair unwind and cascade down the back in ripples — and they're filming it for our pleasure. It sounds weird, we know, but watching the voluminous, shiny hair swing in slo-mo is so satisfying. It's like an Herbal Essences commercial meets an ASMR video meets the view you'd get if you followed Gigi Hadid around everywhere.