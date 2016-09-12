Let’s face it — it's damned near impossible to make model Gigi Hadid look bad. This is why we had a tough time choosing the best of her runway beauty looks from the past few years. There’s the hair — from classic, beachy waves to that infamous #KenGi hair swap. And her makeup? Let's just say she's well-positioned to take over Gisele's glowy runway reign.
And since she's always giving us major inspiration, we figured we'd round up some of our favorite looks of hers. From graphic eyes to gothic lips to gorgeous hair accessories, her styles run the gamut — yet always land firmly in the realm of #beautyinspo. Check 'em out in the slides ahead.
