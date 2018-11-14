This Bikini Wax Has An 8,000-Person Waiting List — & We Tested It

Seconds after spreading the stuff onto our skin, the liquid hardened and was ready to be yanked. Though we’ll never get used to the sensation of ripping hair off the sensitive bikini area, we were relieved to find that the process didn’t tear or cut into our skin or cause a rash, irritation, or excessive red bumps to develop the next day. Our skin was smooth, hair free, and only a little pink afterward — which is the case most times we wax. And, even better, our bathroom trash wasn't filled to the brim with gross hair- and wax-covered strips. The convenience and cleanliness was a major plus, for sure.