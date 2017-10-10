Waxing is a beauty ritual that can vary in levels of discomfort, depending on the area. Eyebrows? Sure. Legs? A little painful, but worth it. And nose hairs? Hell. No. Which is exactly what Blackish actress Tracee Ellis Ross found out the hard way.
Ross took to Instagram today to share a video of her nose-waxing experience. In the clip, you can watch as she squirms on the table, begging: "Take it out. Take it out. Oh, fuck." And, yes — spoiler alert — it looks pretty damn painful. "HAS ANYONE EVER HAD THEIR NOSE HAIRS WAXED?" she asked in the caption."Let this be a lesson to you: just say no."
Removing nasal hairs isn't a new concept. Earlier this year, one woman went viral for posting her seemingly painful nose wax to Instagram. And while it may be funny to watch, this is not a wax you want to do. One wrong move, and you could end up with a bad infection — even Dr. Oz has weighed in on the dangers of removing your nose hairs. Besides, hair is meant to act as a barrier for your nose against germs and bacteria.
And many fans commented on Ross' Instagram to inform her of this. One user wrote, "Nose hairs are there for a reason. If anything trim them instead of waxing them completely." Others used this video as an opportunity to dissuade themselves from waxing. "I was thinking about doing but after seeing this ??," one user commented.
By all means, don't take it from us. Take it from Ross: If it looks painful and it sounds unsafe, just say no.
