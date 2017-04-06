You gotta do what you gotta do....NOSE HAIR BE GONE! I only wax the front, not all the way. I know nose hair is necessary Thanks to my dear friend Katrin at @anastasiabeverlyhills salon @abhsalon for waxing my nose hair ! I'm Iranian so....that means lots of hair ? Song: Panda Panda #hairandmakeupdiary

A post shared by Sepi Balini (@makeupbysepi) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT