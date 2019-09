People Are Going To Extremes For A Better Nose

Going under the knife for a nose job is serious business. There are costs, recovery time... pain. And of course, there's that other dreaded word: commitment. Even in a best case scenario, with the best doctor money can buy, you still just might not be satisfied . Which might be why, according to Marie Claire , people are even remotely considering jamming a piece of PVC pipe up their nose in the hopes of a more sculpted look. According to the subject in the below video — and anyone with eyes — it's not a comfy process. But to be fair, neither is IRL surgery. You don't need a doctor to tell you that they wouldn't recommend pushing foreign objects high into your sensitive nose cavity, an area that many have dubbed the "triangle of death." If you want a more sculpted nose without going under the knife? Might we direct you to some contouring cream and a flat brush