Although I've never shaved it quite that short again, it’s been five years since I've let my hair grow past my ears. However, I recently decided to grow it back out again — at least part of it. I missed my corkscrew curls and having enough hair to do something with. I’m keeping the sides shaved because it suits me, but my hair has been growing like a weed and is starting to spill to the sides. The moment it was long enough to get a good grip on, I started pulling again.



It’s worth mentioning that I have never sought professional help for dealing with my problem. Growing up with what was eventually diagnosed as generalized anxiety meant letting the small personal tics fall by the wayside as I dealt with the reality of living with panic attacks and social anxiety. Though I have my anxiety more under control as an adult, my hair-pulling is still more of an afterthought as I continue to deal with panic and stress in the big city. Maybe I’ll focus on it in the future, but I’m starting to care less and less.



Learning to deal with the stress of an anxiety disorder seems to help me deal with the shame of living with trichotillomania — I just don’t care as much what others think of my bad habit. Everyone around me always seems so focused on moving toward this sort of perfect, Platonic existence. In an ideal world, we’ll all one day drink only hand-pressed juice, get eight full and unbroken hours of sleep, squeeze in that hour at the gym every day at 6 a.m., and manage to do it all while looking good and making friends.



The problem with all that is there’s nothing wrong with being “imperfect.” The secret to truly being perfect is to accept yourself as you are. I sleep far less than I should, I make excuses to skip the gym while finding the time to pick up a greasy breakfast sandwich, and I pull out my hair in large, ugly clumps. But despite all that, my friends and family love me, I work hard and do well at my job, and I’m really, truly happy with my life and myself — bald spots included.