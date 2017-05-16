These Are The Sexy Massage Candles You Need In Your Life

If mood lighting and sensual hot wax massages seem like cheesy romance novel tropes to you, we urge you to revisit that stance. The right massage candle can set the scene for the ultimate date night, complete with an erotic massage and slow, intimate sex.
Massage candles are so much more than boring sticks of wax. Choosing and lighting up the right scent for you — whether it's a calming lavender, a romantic vetiver, or a sensual patchouli — is an easy way to add aromatherapy to your sex life. (And speaking of lighting up, you can even buy cannabis-scented candles.) Plus, when candles are specifically designed to be used for massage, the wax itself is the perfect temperature to pour into your hands or onto your partner's body. (If you're not specifically using a massage candle, and you're just lighting up a sexy candle to set the mood, massage therapist John O'Mahoney recommends using coconut oil for the actual massage, since it smells delicious and it's 100% edible.)
Ahead, we've rounded up must-have candles to add to your sex life — whether you want to stick to traditional sensual massages or experiment with wax play is totally up to you. Make sure to check back, as we'll be updating this post regularly with new candles to add to your collection
Who says that sensual massages can't be kinky? Pair your Fifty Shades of Grey massage candle with a riding crop. A relaxing rubdown with the melted oil from this intoxicating candle is the perfect way to treat the submissive partner in your relationship after the spanking ends.
Many sex candles melt into warm wax that's used as massage oil. This variety isn't just cherry scented; it's cherry flavored. That's right — not only can you rub down your partner's body with the melted edible oil, but you can lick it up, too. If you're not a cherry person, it also comes in vanilla.
This relatively affordable massage candle is made with soy wax, shea butter, and apricot kernel oil that melts into a soft body creme.
After a mere five to 10 minutes of burning this romantic rose-scented massage candle, it can be applied directly to your lover's body. If you're looking for added beauty benefits to your sensual massage, the melted wax can also be used as a nourishing facial oil, so ask your partner to rub those temples.
Vanilla or chocolate? You don't have to choose with this massage candle from Lelo that blends both vanilla and cacao aromas.
Light your Jimmyjane massage candle in the scent of your choosing (vanilla, pink lotus, and even bourbon) to set the mood, and then explore temperature play by drizzling the hot wax on your partner. And since the wax melts into massage oil, this candle provides mood lighting, aromatherapy, and sensual lubrication all in one.
This one comes in three scents: Marrakesh, wild orchid, and sweet chérie. Pick your favorite, light it up, and then drip it on your partner to get things going.
Babeland advises burning this massage candle halfway down, and then using the brush that comes with it to lovingly stroke hot wax on your partner. And since this candle is made with jojoba, avocado, and coconut oils, as well as Vitamin E, you can also use the melted wax as a daily moisturizer.
Made with all-vegan ingredients, this candle melts into an edible massage oil, allowing you to add oral pleasure to your sensual massage. It comes in three flavors — chocolate, salted caramel, and strawberry — so you can pick the flavor that sounds most appealing to you.
As sexy as drizzling melted candle wax onto your lover's back can be, variety is the spice of life. This massage candle comes with a small spoon, so during your massage you can lick it off them or feed it to them. (FYI, the ingredient list for this candle includes cannabis oil.)
