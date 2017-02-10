If you haven't already heard, everyone's new favorite aphrodisiac is one that's actually been around for a long time: weed. Seriously, experts are making a (very convincing) case for bringing cannabis into the bedroom.
That's why we're especially glad to see that the marijuana industry has already made intimacy a priority with lube, tinctures, and a plethora of other products specifically for sex. And no, we're not talking about that dildo pipe. (Mostly we're just sad that it's been sold out for so long.)
A word of caution, though: Because most of these products contain compounds found in actual cannabis, they're not legal in all 50 states. So, if you want to buy 'em, you'll have to track down a retailer from the individual companies' sites or check in with your local dispensary. We promise, it's worth the effort.
So continue on to find the the most fun ways to keep things chill with your valentine.
(Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.)