Lea Michele Just Snapchatted An Intimate Part Of Her Beauty Routine

Forget the dog tongue and flower-crown filters on Snapchat; we're way more into the unfiltered peek into the lives of celebrities — and luckily, they've been treating fans on social media to it a lot more lately. Recently, Bella Thorne documented her microblading treatment, Lucy Hale posted a shot of herself in acne cream on Instagram, and now Lea Michele is getting in on the action.
The actress gave viewers an intimate look into one of the more personal parts of her beauty routine via Snapchat over the weekend: her facial-hair-removing process. First stop? Brows. "This is gonna hurt, really bad," she says before Stevie, her "brow genius," rips the strip off. Next comes her upper-lip area — a.k.a. the 'stache. "This is the real beauty, guys," she says. "This is what happens when you're half-Jewish and half-Italian."
As much as some people may want to pretend otherwise, hair removal is just a regular ol' thing for most women — yes, even stars. Michele's candid snaps are one necessary step toward lifting the #wokeuplikethis veil. This, friends, is what happens when stars stop faking perfection and start getting real. Which celebrity will be next?
