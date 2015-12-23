Remember Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets? Well, sorry to ruin your adolescence, but He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named has absolutely nothing on the secrets buried inside of a makeup artist's kit. The products, lotions, and potions stored there, and all of the magic they can create, are far more valuable than anything you'd find at Hogwarts.



That's why we did some snooping around the stations of the very finest — asking questions about this moisturizer, that concealer, or the texture spray over there. And we found things like "the perfect nude lip pencil," "the best matte lipstick I've ever used," and the miracle creams one makeup artist makes sure are always backstage when she's keying a show.



Click through for a shopping list that could only have been curated by the most in-the-know of the biz. Then, let us know if you've tried any of these products in the comments.