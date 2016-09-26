10 Incredibly Lazy Halloween Costumes You Can Make Last-Minute

You don't even have to explain yourself; it happens. We've all been there, an hour before we're supposed to show up to our buddy's Halloween party, and we somehow don't have a costume. Not even a store-bought one. Not even the one you wore last year. But before you panic and call in sick, know that even the most prolific procrastinators have access to recognizable, clever costumes using stuff you probably have in your closet and on your desk.
Now, are these the best costumes in the world? Well, no — what did you expect? You waited until pre-game time to start thinking about it. But these will do in a pinch, especially if you're looking for something low-key, like an office costume contest or a night of party hopping where you might not want to be wearing a polyester jumpsuit the entire evening. Click through for 10 quickie costumes you can whip up even in a panic.