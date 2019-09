Because of the semi-firm texture, most makeup brushes are out of the question when it comes to applying jelly-based products. So what's the best technique? "I think it’s best to apply these products with your fingers to get a really natural-looking finish," adds Sara. "Gently pat products onto the skin with your fingertips. The warmth of your hands will help blend it out softly. I wouldn’t recommend using sponges, though, as they can lift the product and take away the shimmer, rather than adding it to the skin."