In a sea of light-as-air skin tints and weightless concealers, it would seem like full-coverage foundation has fallen out of favor these days. Well, not if Lawless Beauty has anything to say about it.
You may know the brand from its beloved Forget The Filler products (which include a lip gloss, gloss balm, lip overnight mask, and face moisturizer), but Lawless also has a full range of makeup, too — the latest addition being the Forget The Filler Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Foundation. And if you can guess where this is going…yes, we put it to the test.
If the lengthy name didn’t already fill you in, the Forget The Filler foundation is meant to be a filter in a bottle: Weightless yet full coverage, with a soft-matte, blurred finish that diffuses fine lines for a flawless finish. (By contrast, Lawless’ only other foundation, Conseal The Deal, is a serum-like texture with long-wear properties.) Below, read the honest reviews from five Refinery29 editors, and see how the product looks on real, unfiltered skin.
Shade(s) tested: 7L
Review: “This foundation might not be everyone’s cup of tea, and here’s why: For something billed as “line-smoothing” and “skin-plumping,” it’s very matte. As an oily skin girlie, I actually love this, but if you read those words and expected a hydrating, dewy foundation, this is not that.
“Ever since testing a bunch of primers last month, I’m recently back on prepping and setting my makeup. I started with e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer, then used a damp sponge to apply foundation where needed. (One pump mostly evened out my skin, and two were more than enough for a full-coverage look.) After applying, it dried down to an airbrushed matte finish, and I lightly dusted loose powder on my T-zone and misted my entire face with setting spray. (Depending on your skin type and where you live, you might not need to set this, but I live in South Florida and can use all the help I can get.)
“As someone who prefers a matte (but never cakey!) foundation, I have to say, Lawless really impressed me. Even before setting, my skin looked like a porcelain doll’s; luminous, blurred, and honestly, pretty close to flawless. My pores disappeared, and it was pretty transfer-resistant too, which is rare to find with a full coverage formula. 7L was a perfect shade match for me, but I would love to see more shades added to the lineup so everyone who wants to try this can do so.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Shade(s) tested: 24D, 23D, 22T
Review: “I was eager to try Lawless’ new Forget the Filler foundation for several reasons. Years ago, I received a sample of one of their liquid foundations in a PR package. Though the shade was too dark for me, I loved the formula so much that I repurposed it as a contour—and to this day, it remains a staple in my routine (but let’s keep that between us). So, when the opportunity came to test their latest launch, I was ecstatic to finally experience a full-face application in my perfect shade.
“True to its name, the Forget the Filler foundation is designed to create a smooth, filtered effect on the skin. From the moment I applied it, I was genuinely impressed. I prepped my skin with my usual routine: serum, sunscreen, and e.l.f. 's Power Grip Primer before blending in shade 24D, which to my surprise matched me flawlessly. The foundation glided on effortlessly, delivering an even, full-coverage finish.
“One thing to note: this formula is highly mattifying. It’s more matte than any foundation I’ve ever used, which could be a drawback for those who prefer a dewier complexion. However, as someone with combination skin that tends to get oily, I appreciated the long-lasting shine control. I remained oil-free for most of the day with minimal touch-ups, making it a solid choice for those with similar skin concerns.
“What impressed me most was the blurring effect. My pores—usually quite visible—were practically undetectable, and the foundation concealed my dark spots and blemishes with a single application. The result was a smooth, airbrushed finish that felt lightweight and natural, not cakey.
“I’d recommend this foundation in a heartbeat, especially to those looking for a high-coverage, long-wearing matte formula. That said, I do wish Lawless had expanded the shade range to be more inclusive of deeper skin tones as I couldn’t spot huge differences between shades 19T and 24D. Hopefully, they’ll build on this already impressive launch to offer a wider selection in the future.” — Cortni Spearman, social director
Shade(s) tested: 7L, 9L
Review: “To be completely honest, foundation is usually a no-go for me. I like to use my fingertips to apply base makeup, and most full-coverage foundation can look streaky and patchy if I’m not careful enough. I made the switch to tinted BB creams and skin tints many years ago, as they’re far more suitable for me and my tactile ways. Lawless’ Forget The Filler, however, has managed to break my almost decade-long streak of not liking any foundation. This is all thanks to an ultra-hydrating formula containing vitamin E and glycerin, a humectant that attracts and binds moisture to the skin. There’s also the brand’s proprietary bio-fermented biomimetic complex, Maxi-YouthTM, a type of hyaluronic acid that effectively plumps the skin and improves skin cell regeneration.
“The foundation is only ever so slightly denser than your average skin tint, and glides on my skin like melted butter, casting a flattering filter over my dark spots and texture without settling into any creases. I enjoy that it’s a matte-effect foundation (I already have a sizable collection of dewy coverage products), and it was very easy to blend it in with my fingers. My skin stayed bouncy and moisturized for hours when I wore this foundation to a night out; 7L was a close match to my skin tone in the winter, while 9L is perfect for when I get more than in the summer. At the end of the night, a friend snapped a bunch of photos of me on her digital camera, and my skin looked absolutely flawless close-up — not a single trace of cakiness or shine in sight. You wouldn’t have believed that I was wearing a full face of foundation!” — Venus Wong, senior writer
Shade(s) tested: 5L & 7L (but I should’ve chosen 3L)
Review: “I thought I’d left foundation behind in favor of skin tints, but Lawless’ Forget The Filler reminded me just how good my makeup looks with a hint more coverage. Breakouts where? Trust me, they’re well hidden. Just a single pump of Forget The Filler was enough to cover my entire face including a very large and painful pimple on my top lip and one on the bridge of my nose. Though the pigment packs a punch, it doesn’t feel chalky or mask-like. Instead, it melted into my skin, lending a soft finish that I like to call “cloud skin”, which occupies a cozy space between matte and dewy. In other words, it’s fresh, rather than overly luminous. Unlike other full coverage foundations, it wears comfortably throughout the day and doesn’t collect in fine lines or parched patches (something I often worry about being an on-off Differin user). If you’re after a foundation that feels like a second skin but tucks away pimples, dark circles, and hyperpigmentation in a flick of a wrist — all without compromising on skin-like radiance — then you’ll love this. My only gripe is that this shade — 5L — is just a tad too dark for me and didn’t match my much paler neck and chest. I have light olive skin and should’ve opted for 3L.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
Shade(s) tested: 5L & 7L
Review: “I was surprised by how much I liked the new Lawless Forget the Filler foundation. I expected a dewy finish, but it’s definitely more matte — something I don’t usually go for. That said, it blends seamlessly into the skin, feels incredibly lightweight, and makes my pores virtually disappear — a major win. A little goes a long way, which I appreciate, but while it claims to have skin-plumping ingredients, I haven’t really noticed those effects. On my very dry skin, it does feel a bit drying, but overall, the formula is impressive. I’d say it’s best suited for those with oily skin looking for a smooth, matte, poreless finish.” — Sara Tan, global beauty director
