Lawless’ New Blush Is Not Like Any Cream Blush We’ve Tried

"I love blush in all formulas and finishes, but lately, I've been reaching more for cream blushes. The only issue is that cream blush typically rarely stays put on my cheeks. After an hour or so, the blush completely disappears, especially in the warmer months. I was shocked to discover that Lawless' new Pinch My Cheeks cream blush managed to solve this problem. This formula goes on super creamy, but isn't thick — it's almost like a tinted balm for your lips — and sets like a powder once it's on your face. Another surprise is that it actually delivers a lot of pigment — I rub my fingertips lightly onto the blush, place a couple dots on each of my cheeks, and blend it in. That's it. I don't need a ton to add a super glowy, natural-looking flush to my face. I'm partial to the shade Rosebud, but I am excited to wear all of the shades in the collection." — Sara Tan, Beauty Director