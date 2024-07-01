Lawless’ New Blush Is Not Like Any Cream Blush We’ve Tried

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s official. This is the summer of blush, and we personally are thrilled about it. From Rhode’s new Pocket Blush to IT Cosmetics’ Sun Blush to Kosas’ aptly-named Blush Is Life, we’re rapidly nearing Peak Blush — but not before we make room for another major summer launch. Lawless Beauty has officially entered the chat with Pinch My Cheeks, a cream-to-powder blush with a unique, diffused finish. Available in six shades ranging from peach to neutral rose to bright pink, Lawless’ Pinch My Cheeks (which can also be worn on lips), immediately caught our editors’ attention.
Lawless combines high-performance makeup with skincare-inspired ingredients into products like Forget The Filler, a plumping, hydrating lip gloss and Perfecting Powder, a soft-matte blurring powder with squalane and kaolin. Pinch My Cheeks is Lawless’ second blush, which joins a powder formula, Make Me Blush. Ahead, read what two Refinery29 beauty editors had to say about the new creamy, dreamy blush drop.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"I love blush in all formulas and finishes, but lately, I've been reaching more for cream blushes. The only issue is that cream blush typically rarely stays put on my cheeks. After an hour or so, the blush completely disappears, especially in the warmer months. I was shocked to discover that Lawless' new Pinch My Cheeks cream blush managed to solve this problem. This formula goes on super creamy, but isn't thick — it's almost like a tinted balm for your lips — and sets like a powder once it's on your face. Another surprise is that it actually delivers a lot of pigment — I rub my fingertips lightly onto the blush, place a couple dots on each of my cheeks, and blend it in. That's it. I don't need a ton to add a super glowy, natural-looking flush to my face. I'm partial to the shade Rosebud, but I am excited to wear all of the shades in the collection." — Sara Tan, Beauty Director
"We’re living in a golden age of cream blush — I almost can’t keep up with all the new ones launching. Lawless’ Pinch My Cheeks is a welcome addition to my collection, and the shades Angel and Rosebud are so pretty on my olive skin. Both are rosy tones, with Angel being more nude and Rosebud a dusty, cooler hue. The formula is really unique in that it feels like a creamy balm, but blends out and sets like a powder. The finish is sheer and diffused, but the pop of color is still there. I applied it with my fingers and set my entire face with a little bit of translucent powder and it lasted all day without touchups — which is a true achievement since I live in Miami.
I’d personally love to see more shades added to the lineup at some point since they all skew very pink – not necessarily a bad thing, since I’ve been really into rosy blush (blame Bridgerton), but for fall, I love adding some warmth into my skin with terracotta and berry tones. Pinch My Cheeks is pricey at $29, and definitely feels expensive; but if you’re looking for a pretty, blurred-finish blush that looks like your skin made it, Lawless definitely has you covered." – Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer