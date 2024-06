As we do every month without fail , our savvy shopping editors are revealing the most stylish, smart purchases from our own carts for your delight. May, being the transitional month she is, brought forth warm weather (and with it, the return of outdoor weddings), as well as the arrival of several new launches across fashion, beauty, and more.It’s our goal that you click through these slides and discover a new favorite perfume, summer-soirée dress, game-changing Amazon find, makeup must-have, and so on. Sure, it’s our job to suss out the latest and greatest — but it’s also something we happen to love doing. We believe in fewer, better investments, and hope you find exactly that in what we recommend (and lovingly dub our MVPs — that’s Most Valuable PurchasesWithout any further ado, here are the 21 best stuff and things our editors bought and loved last month.