6 R29 Staffers Tried Zara’s First-Ever Foundation

Zara is no stranger to beauty. In 2018, the chain unveiled a lipstick collection, which received high praise from beauty lovers (and R29 staffers), before expanding the range to include everything from bronzer and blush to eyeshadow palettes. One thing was missing though: base makeup.
Fast-forward to 2022 and Zara has finally added the Limitless Soft Matte Foundation and the Luminous Creamy Concealer to its beauty lineup. At $19.90 and $12.90 respectively, the products are a little pricier than your average drugstore brands, like Maybelline and L'Oreal, but about half the price of luxury offerings, such as NARS and Estée Lauder. Renowned makeup artist Diane Kendal is the mastermind behind the formulas, which the brand says are buildable, lightweight and highly pigmented. The foundation boasts sebum-controlling properties for those with oily skin, and the color range is impressive. There are 51 shades available in the foundation (taking undertones into consideration, too) and 36 shades in the concealer — both products focusing on the nuances of darker skin.
We're a team of foundation-wearers at R29 and often share our thoughts on affordable versions, as well as their luxury counterparts. So how does Zara's offerings compare? Here's what six staffers really think of the collection.
This story was originally published on Refinery29UK.