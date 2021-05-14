Zara Beauty Has Arrived — Here’s What To Add To Your Summer Haul

Earlier this week, Zara quietly debuted a brand-new product category: makeup. In partnership with legendary British makeup artist Diane Kendal, the popular fast-fashion label launched Zara Beauty, a trend-forward collection of color cosmetics to live online and in on shelves in select Zara retail stores nationwide.
Zara loyalists might recall that this isn't the first time the label has dabbled in the makeup space. Back in 2018, Zara released a 12-shade range of matte lipsticks (which garnered mixed reviews and didn't stick). This 2021 collection, though, proves more expansive, with four different lipstick formulas, along with eyeshadow, blush, and bronzer palettes. Plus, the majority of the offerings come in refillable compacts, in lockstep with Zara's pledge to produce more sustainably. Scroll ahead to shop the nail polish, metallic eyeshadow, and more to add to your summer Zara haul.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
