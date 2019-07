Zara Announces Sustainability Initiatives — But What About Its Factory Workers?

However, there was one major component missing in its initiatives: its factories. Customers have found handwritten notes inside the pockets of in-store merchandise from disgruntled factory workers in Istanbul, Turkey. Zara's factories are integral to its business model; it’s why the fast-fashion brand is able to produce its merchandise at such a rapid pace. Zara: The Story of the World's Richest Man , a documentary produced by Prime Entertainment Group last year, found that Zara can spot trends and create products based on them in less than 15 days. In most of the fashion industry, it takes 40 weeks to get something on the market; Zara can get items out within 2 to 4 weeks. One particular factory in Tunisia, North Africa produces 1,200 pieces per day, 150 pieces per hour. Each worker is timed (there is a woman with a stopwatch to make sure things are running smoothly), and it’s called "working to the minute," which means it should take 38 minutes to finish one shirt; if it takes longer than that, the plant begins to lose money. The shirt will then be sold for 29 euros, three times the manufacturing cost, according to the documentary. Employees who perform well will earn a 45 euro bonus at the end of the year.