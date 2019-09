Zara Changed Its Logo — & People Are Confused

It isn't a secret that Zara draws inspiration from just about everywhere. In fact, because the company makes it a goal to always be faster , designers travel with a camera, pen, and paper. As it turns out the fast-fashion retailer wasn't only keeping up with what our favorite designers put on the runway but with the popular typography trends as well. Earlier this week, Zara updated its social media and website with a new cozier, curvier logo designed by Baron & Baron agency. This particular typography was first used in Harper's Bazaar in the '90s. The logo stands out among the cleaner logos that seem to be suddenly sweeping the fashion industry. It didn't take long before the customers began to share their thoughts on the brand's new look.