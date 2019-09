Of the graphic designer, Tisci said: "Peter is one of our generation’s greatest design geniuses. I’m so happy to have collaborated together to reimagine the new visual language for the house." Saville, renowned for his album cover designs, was brought in last year by Raf Simons to revamp the Calvin Klein logo . "The new logotype is a complete step-change, an identity that taps into the heritage of the company in a way that suggests the twenty-first-century cultural coordinates of what Burberry could be," Saville told design magazine Dezeen . Alongside the '70s hues and monogram, the pair revealed a new font for the brand: a more contemporary sans serif (see below).