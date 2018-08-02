We expected Burberry to undergo dramatic changes with new chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci at the helm, and now, in the build-up to his highly-anticipated London Fashion Week debut, the first shift in brand visuals has been revealed.
The company's historic logo has been transformed, as announced on its Instagram feed. The logo is now made up of founder Thomas Burberry's initials interlocked in white and orange on top of a 'honeyed' background. Working in collaboration with British graphic designer and art director Peter Saville, an exchange of emails charting the evolution of the new logo was also shared.
Advertisement
"So excited to be working on the new logo with you Peter," reads a correspondence from Tisci. "Do you think you can do it in four weeks?" "Riccardo, four weeks! You must be crazy," writes Saville. "You need four months for a project like this!" The conversation reveals that Tisci mined the Burberry archive for inspiration, finding references including a logo from 1908, as well as the brand's founder's monogram.
Of the graphic designer, Tisci said: "Peter is one of our generation’s greatest design geniuses. I’m so happy to have collaborated together to reimagine the new visual language for the house." Saville, renowned for his album cover designs, was brought in last year by Raf Simons to revamp the Calvin Klein logo. "The new logotype is a complete step-change, an identity that taps into the heritage of the company in a way that suggests the twenty-first-century cultural coordinates of what Burberry could be," Saville told design magazine Dezeen. Alongside the '70s hues and monogram, the pair revealed a new font for the brand: a more contemporary sans serif (see below).
Both designs will be used going forward on all channels and across the brand's ad campaigns. Tisci, the former creative director of Givenchy, has already revealed plans for limited-edition pieces and surprise drops to take place each season, as well as a collaboration with fellow British designer Vivienne Westwood, available in December.
Advertisement