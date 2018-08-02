"So excited to be working on the new logo with you Peter," reads a correspondence from Tisci. "Do you think you can do it in four weeks?" "Riccardo, four weeks! You must be crazy," writes Saville. "You need four months for a project like this!" The conversation reveals that Tisci mined the Burberry archive for inspiration, finding references including a logo from 1908, as well as the brand's founder's monogram.