"So excited to be working on the new logo with you Peter," reads a correspondence from Riccardo, "Do you think you can do it in four weeks?" "Riccardo, four weeks! You must be crazy," writes Peter, "You need four months for a project like this!" The conversation shows that Riccardo mined the Burberry archives for inspiration, and found references including a logo from 1908, as well as the brand's founder's monogram. "Some feel very contemporary," Riccardo explains.