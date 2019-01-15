Anyone who attempted to walk through the doors of Zara and/or peruse Zara.com over the last few weeks knows that shopping during its rare store-wide sale isn't for the faint of heart. It's nearly impossible to verify whether an item is in stock online or in-store, the line rivals Trader Joe's during the post-work rush, and the search bar online seems to completely disengage — but despite it all, 50% off the already low prices we depend on at Zara compels us to tackle the sale. That is, until a new collection of affordable and on-trend pieces arrive, and we immediately drop every sale item in our cart and start fresh.
Welcome to Zara's first post-sale collection of 2019, one stocked full of cut-outs, dual tones, ruffles and a special edition McDonald's sweater (?). Regardless of that confusing last item, as we do with most Zara drops, we want it all. So whether you're looking for a pair of mock-croc knee-high boots or yet another plaid coat, Zara's new collection is ready and able to help you find it.
Take advantage of Zara (and its dot-com) returning to its old easy-to-shop ways by checking out our 18 favorite picks from its brand-spanking-new winter collection.
