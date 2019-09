Anyone who attempted to walk through the doors of Zara and/or peruse Zara.com over the last few weeks knows that shopping during its rare store-wide sale isn't for the faint of heart. It's nearly impossible to verify whether an item is in stock online or in-store, the line rivals Trader Joe's during the post-work rush, and the search bar online seems to completely disengage — but despite it all, 50% off the already low prices we depend on at Zara compels us to tackle the sale. That is, until a new collection of affordable and on-trend pieces arrive, and we immediately drop every sale item in our cart and start fresh.