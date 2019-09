Not Done Shopping? Here Are 17 Pairs Of Boots You Should Buy At Zara

This past weekend's sales were fun and all, but now what? In this post- Black Friday world, we're all in need of something new to get excited about. So in lieu of deep discounts and doorbuster deals, we're falling back on the go-to fast fashion shop that never disappoints: Zara — more specifically, their ever-changing boot department. From over-the-knee cowboy boots with snakeskin accents to see-through vinyl platforms for snowy days and beyond, Zara 's bringing us every boot we've ever dreamed of and more this winter.