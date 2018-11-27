Not Done Shopping? Here Are 17 Pairs Of Boots You Should Buy At Zara

This past weekend's sales were fun and all, but now what? In this post-Black Friday world, we're all in need of something new to get excited about. So in lieu of deep discounts and doorbuster deals, we're falling back on the go-to fast fashion shop that never disappoints: Zara — more specifically, their ever-changing boot department. From over-the-knee cowboy boots with snakeskin accents to see-through vinyl platforms for snowy days and beyond, Zara's bringing us every boot we've ever dreamed of and more this winter.
But after splurging so much in the name of site-wide discounts and BOGO deals, it can be hard to get back in the buying game. Thankfully, Zara's unbeatable price point makes easing back into the shopping arena simpler than ever. So before the dust settles on Black Friday weekend, take a look at the 17 pairs of Zara boots ahead. We're betting, there's a pair somewhere in the bunch that'll match oh-so-perfectly with the 50% off handbags and 75% off dresses you snagged this holiday weekend.
