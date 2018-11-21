Shop The Best Of Urban Outfitters' Cyber Monday Sale

For once, you actually have a pretty good excuse to be whiling away the hours on the Urban Outfitters website, because Cyber Week is here. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, of course, comes a bevy of super-great deals on items you’ve been coveting for quite some time — sweaters, tops, and this year specifically, corduroy everything — as gifts for your friends and family or, you know, yourself. (Not that we’re projecting on you or anything.)
Luckily Urban Outfitters is hosting a proper "the more you spend, the more you save" sale this year. Starting today, through Monday, November 26, UO will be applying this discount at checkout: Get $10 off purchases of $50 or more; get $25 off purchases of $100 or more, and get $50 off purchases of $150 or more. Ahead are some of our favorite picks to score big on.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.