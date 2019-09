Ring the alarm because sale time has fully landed. We've been long awaiting Reformation 's fall sale since the weather turned. Our go-to sustainable fashion brand is majorly marking down every NYE perfect slip dress, faux fur cuffed coat, and on-trend pair of jeans for a mere five days, all in the name of Cyber Week. And for anyone who's waited in the line — a line comparable to yesterday's record-breaking airport security lines — for the brand's rare sample sales, you'll know how much of treat it is to be able to do all your shopping right from the comfort of your post-Thanksgiving food coma.