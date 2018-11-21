Nordstrom knows the way to our hearts all year 'round. And during the holiday season, it knows how to really suck us in. Between the expedited shipping available for online orders, consistent sales (like its Black Friday sale which starts today!), or even the complimentary gift messaging or cute gift wrap you can purchase while shopping, Nordstrom's made itself a one-stop haven for every person on your list.
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday bringing Nordstrom's discounts up to 60% off, your holiday shopping starts now. Click ahead to shop our gift-worthy picks and conquer the gift giving season with ease.
