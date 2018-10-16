Another Reformation touch? The sustainable manufacturing practices put in place for the collab. For example, the ‘Sail Away with Me’ sweaters are made from up-cycled denim yarn — yes, denim — which Aflalo explains is "obtained from recycling used denim cuts that are then reduced into fibers, spun and transformed into super comfy sweaters." And the fibers themselves are safe considering they aren't dyed and contain no added chemicals. The sustainable learning curve for La Ligne was a true hands-on experience. Howard says: "It was an honor to work with and learn from Yael and the Reformation team. Reformation is a true leader in the sustainable fashion space...We worked hand-in-hand to source and produce the garments, learning about the research, work, and dedication it takes to create truly sustainable clothing."