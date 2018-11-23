Black Friday Or Not, Zara Is Having A Major Sale

Black Friday is here! Bust out the holiday wishlists, make yourself some cocoa, and get to shopping. Even the stores that don't traditionally take part in the post-Thanksgiving festivities are joining in, and Zara is no exception.
For today only, you can get 30% off everything at Zara in-store and online. Yes, everything. Stock up on cozy winter accessories, plush sweaters, and metallic statement pieces for all those holiday parties you think are far off but will sneak up on you in no time. It might not be Black Friday per se, but this discount makes it one of the more enticing Black Friday fashion sales. Who knows, you might not even need Cyber Monday after all the great shopping you'll get done today.
To get you started, we've rounded up some of our favorite picks.