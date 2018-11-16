While there's plenty to love about Thanksgiving (No obligation to check email! Dinner at 3:30! Lots of encouraged napping!), the holiday can start to feel a little repetitive year after year: We wake up early to watch the parade, inevitably fight about politics with our extended relatives, then cap off the night counting down the hours until we blow our entire monthly budget on Black Friday sales. Fret not, though, because it's never too late to hit the refresh button on your Turkey Day celebration.