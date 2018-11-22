I see London, I see France, I see a damn good deal on underpants. Black Friday is quickly approaching and it never fails to live up to the hype. With tons of amazing deals and discounts, most of which you can now shop directly from your phone, it's the most wonderful time of the year to stock up. But where others may be making more frivolous purchases, think about how good you’ll feel if you walk away with the most underrated Cyber Week purchase of all — new underwear.
From briefs to bikinis, there are tons of styles expected to be available for discounted prices come the shopping holiday. Plan to give your underwear drawer a total refresh or pick up a few sets for your friends or siblings as stocking stuffers. Ahead you’ll find some of the best undies deals happening this weekend from sultry, lace styles to period-friendly picks that you won't want to miss out on.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.