Anyone who attempted to walk through the doors of Zara and/or peruse their website over the last few weeks knows that shopping during its sale isn't for the faint-hearted. It's nearly impossible to verify whether an item is in stock online or in-store, the queues are ridiculous, and the search bar online seems to completely disengage — but despite it all, 50% off the already low prices we depend on at Zara compels us to tackle the sale. That is, until a new collection of affordable and on-trend pieces arrive, and we immediately drop every sale item in our cart and start fresh.
Welcome to Zara's first post-sale collection of 2019, one stocked full of cut-outs, dual tones, and ruffles. As we do with most Zara drops, we want it all. So whether you're looking for a pair of mock-croc knee-high boots or yet another plaid coat, Zara's new collection is ready and able to help you find it.
Take advantage of Zara (and its dot-com) returning to its old easy-to-shop ways by checking out our 18 favourite picks from their brand-spanking-new winter collection.
