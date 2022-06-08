I Tried TikTok’s 3-Step ‘Celeb Skin’ Hack

After applying the primer, Savannah proceeds to swipe Flawless Filter over her skin with a few dabs of a skin tint, which has much lighter coverage compared to a foundation. "You do not need much of this at all," says Savannah, "but then you're going to use a really damp Beautyblender." The end finish is pretty impressive. "Like my texture is gone," says Savannah. "Do you see this glow?"