This fall our desks have been inundated with new foundation launches . The number of sticks, powders, and liquid formulas flooding the New Arrivals section has been overwhelming — even for us beauty editors. It seems like just when you were ready to spend your coins on the hottest new launch, another buzzy formula was stealing the show on Instagram. With so many new things getting hyped on the internet, it can be hard to know which launches are actually going to work. That's when we thank the stars for our tried-and-true formulas.